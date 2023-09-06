Titania Davenport is suing the owner of 810 Billiards and Bowling for $1M, citing lack of security at the event where her son was shot and killed last November.

HOUSTON — The mother of Migos rapper TakeOff has filed a $1M lawsuit against the owner of the venue where her son was gunned down in 2022.

TakeOff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Tiquon Ball, was shot and killed following a private party in downtown Houston last November 1.

Titania Davenport is suing the owner of 810 Billiards and Bowling for $1M, citing a lack of security at the event where her son was killed.

The lawsuit says 810 Houston LLC was told the private event would draw a large crowd, including celebrities, and would require extra security but failed to provide it.

TakeOff was there with fellow Migos member Quavo, his uncle who got into an argument with the accused shooter, according to police.

"Kirshnik was a gentle soul, whose loving nature and incredible musical talents made him not only beloved by his family and friends, but by his fans throughout the world," Attorney Drew Findling, whose firm is representing Davenport, said in a statement. "He is sorely missed, and we are committed to vigorously fighting on behalf of his memory and his loving mother."

Patrick Clark charged with murder in Takeoff's death

In May, Patrick Clark, the man accused of killing TakeOff, was formally indicted on a murder charge. He was initially arrested in December and later posted a $1 million bond, according to court records.

According to the warrant reviewed by KHOU 11, 34 people were standing outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling before the shooting that led to TakeOff's death.

According to police, Quavo began arguing with two men who had just won money in a dice game.

A physical fight broke out and two men, including Clark, opened fire, Houston police said. Investigators said video showed Clark pulling out a gun and firing multiple rounds while holding a wine bottle in the other hand.

TakeOff was shot twice, once in his back and once in his head. He died at the scene.

"I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing in the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happens outside, he was not armed, he was an innocent bystander," HPD Sgt. Michael Burrow said after the shooting.

A young woman was also shot and she survived. Sydney Leday later shared her story in an exclusive interview with KHOU 11 News reporter Grace White.

After the shooting, Clark is seen running to the House of Blues where he left the wine bottle, police said. Fingerprints matched Clark's, who later went back to the bowling alley before leaving the area.

The other man who fired shots, according to police, was Cameron Joshua, who faces weapons charges.

Timeline of TakeOff shooting

The unexpected death of Kirshnic Khari Ball, better known as TakeOff, shook not only the hip-hop community but the world.

Nov. 1 -- After a private party at 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley, a dice game led to a heated argument and the shooting death of TakeOff.

Nov. 2 -- Police spoke to the public the day TakeOff was killed and pleaded with the community for help in finding TakeOff's killer. Investigators said all the witnesses who gathered after the private party ran away after the shooting and no one had stepped forward to provide them with information on the shooter.

"I just want to say something to our city. Houston and every brother and sister in the neighborhoods," Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said on the day of the shooting. "I'm calling you to action, to step up. There were 40 people, at least, at this event and people left, possibly out of fear. I ask you one thing, and I want this to resonate with everybody. What if it was your brother, what if it was your son? You will want somebody to step up, so please step up."

Nov. 2 -- A medical examiner ruled TakeOff's cause of death a homicide. They said the rapper suffered "gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm."

Nov. 3 -- A nurse who lived down the street from where the shooting took place spoke to KHOU 11 and said she tried her best to save TakeOff's life but there was nothing she could do.

The nurse said she saw people running and thought it was an active shooter situation so she didn't want to go anywhere, but as things settled, she said she heard a scream.

"I'm thinking that's the victim. That's the person who's shot," she said. "It sounded like a cry of agony. It was a cry of agony but emotional not physical."

She later learned that cry came from Quavo. He was screaming for an ambulance and looking for help.

Nov. 11 -- TakeOff was laid to rest at a memorial service in Atlanta. Big-named artists from the music industry showed up to pay tribute, including Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams. Dozens of fans were also in attendance.

Offset and Quavo spoke during the memorial service.

Still, no updates nor arrests had been made in TakeOff's death.

Nov. 12 -- A day after TakeOff was laid to rest, Quavo pinned a heartfelt message to his nephew on Instagram, calling him his "angel."

Dec. 2 -- HPD Chief Troy Finner, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and others held a press conference announcing an arrest in the shooting death of TakeOff.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was charged with murder.

According to court documents, Clark applied for an expedited passport shortly after the shooting and said he was going to Mexico. He had a passport and a large amount of cash when he was arrested.

Clark had his first court appearance on Dec. 2 where a judge set his bond at $2 million.

Dec. 14 -- Clark's bond was reduced to $1 million after defense attorneys argued that the original amount was excessive and goes against the Texas Constitution. They also argued that Clark's family couldn't afford the $2 million bond amount.

Jan. 4 -- Clark was released from the Harris County Jail after posting bond.

Jan. 20 -- KHOU 11 News got an exclusive interview with a woman who was shot in the head the same night TakeOff was killed.

Sydney Leday is 24 years old and said it’s a miracle she’s alive. She said it's hard for her to talk about what happened that night. It took her months to be ready to tell her story. On Wednesday, she talked about the shooting and her recovery journey.