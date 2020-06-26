Man breaks into car dealership, sets it on fire in Tampa

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who burglarized and set fire to a car dealership in Tampa.
Investigators say the unidentified man unlawfully entered the King of Carz dealership just before 6 a.m. Thursday on East Fowler Avenue.
Surveillance video shows him lighting and throwing Molotov cocktail-style bottles inside the business and pouring an accelerant on the floor before running away.
"This man's destructive behavior is shameful and we are working hard to find him to determine his motive and ensure he faces consequences for his actions," Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a news release. "This business was left with significant damage and with all that's going on in our world right now, being the victim of arson is simply not fair to the hardworking owners and employees."
Anyone who recognizes the man in the video should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.
