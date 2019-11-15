ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Stealing a car is always a bad idea – but it’s a really bad idea to steal one from a sheriff’s office headquarters.

That’s what investigators say a Tampa woman did on Thursday in Orange County.

According to CBS affiliate WKMG, Maitland Police say an officer received a report about a stolen truck on Interstate 4. Police say the officer found the truck with 36-year-old Stephanie Yulee behind the wheel.

Investigators say parts of the truck’s steering column were missing and the wires and fuse box were exposed. The officer ran the license plate, confirmed the truck was stolen and arrested Yulee on a grand theft charge.

Police say she was also driving on a suspended license and was held on a $1,100 bond at the Orange County Jail.

