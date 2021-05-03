Taylorsville custodian already charged with peeping now accused of secretly filming student: Deputies

Alexander County deputies now say Justin Michael Childers took a secret video showing a female student inside a classroom with other students

Police in Taylorsville say an investigation alongside Alexander County deputies that started at a local elementary school resulted in the arrest of a man they say recorded peeping videos over the course of three years at a local Walmart, along with another revelation he allegedly set up a camera at a second school.

According to a news release, 32-year-old Michael Justin Childers was taken into custody on Thursday. TPD says they started an investigation at Wittenburg Elementary School, but says the videos were not connected to the school. However, they say the investigation lead to the discovery of the videos, which police allege Childers recorded at the store between 2016 and 2019 while employed at the Taylorsville store.

The original investigation that began in December 2020, however, did stem from the school; county deputies first arrested Childers on one count of felony peeping following allegations he installed a secret camera in a teacher bathroom, installing it under a sink. Authorities noted at the time it didn't appear he had installed it in any student restrooms. Prior to his first arrest, he was a custodian at the school.

Childers has since been charged by TPD with 53 counts of felony secret peeping and nine counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor. The Alexander County Sheriff's Office also levied charges against Childers: 55 counts of felony possession of secret peeping material and two counts of felony secret peeping. TPD notes the last two charges from deputies stemmed from video they say was taken at a home in the county. In total, Childers faces more than 100 charges. The felony indecent liberties with a minor charges stem from videos TPD say proved Childers peeped on minor victims.

In another update late Friday afternoon, ACSO said Childers also had a hidden camera set up in a staff bathroom at Ellendale Elementary School. He now faces three new felony peeping charges.

The former custodian was hit again with fresh charges on Monday, March 8. ACSO now says Childers took a secret video of a female student in a classroom at Ellendale Elementary School with other students present in September 2017. According to deputies, Childers was present at a school function and he was not employed by Alexander County Schools at the time. The office has notified the student's parents, and the district is fully cooperating. The new charges include one count of felony secret peeping, one count of felony possession of secret peeping material, and one count of felony indecent liberties with a minor.

Childers is being held at the Alexander County Detention Center under bonds totaling $1.38 million He's scheduled for a first court appearance on Monday, March 15, in Alexander County District Court. The investigation by both TPD and ACSO is ongoing.