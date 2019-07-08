HENNING, Tenn. — Update (8/8/19 7:30 a.m.): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released two older mug shots of an inmate who escaped from West Tennessee State Penitentiary on Wednesday and is a person-of-interest in the homicide of a correction employee.

TBI

TBI said on Twitter it released the older mug shots to show what Curtis Ray Watson looked like with different styles of facial hair in case he had altered his appearance after his escape.

TBI

The TBI said Watson should be considered extremely dangerous. If you see him, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.

Watson is on the TBI's Most Wanted List and a $2,500 reward is being offered.

Update (8/8/19 12:30 a.m.): Authorities are still searching for an inmate who escaped from West Tennessee State Penitentiary on Wednesday and is a person-of-interest in the homicide of a correction employee, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said early Thursday.

"At this hour, efforts to locate Curtis Ray Watson remain ongoing," TBI said in a tweet. "We have agents on the ground and in the air, joining with partner agencies to pursue any leads that present."

The TBI said Watson should be considered extremely dangerous. If you see him, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.

Watson is on the TBI's Most Wanted List and a $2,500 reward is being offered.

Original (8/7/19): An inmate who escaped from West Tennessee State Penitentiary on Wednesday has been named a person-of-interest in the homicide of a correction employee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

District Attorney Mark Davidson said Lauderdale County deputies were investigating a suspected homicide at a home on Highway 87 across from the prison when they discovered the inmate was missing, according to NBC affiliate WMC in Memphis.

Debra Johnson, 64, was found dead in her home around 11:30 a.m., the TBI said in a news conference Wednesday night. She lived on the grounds of the West Tennessee State Penitentiary.

The TBI said Johnson worked as a West Tennessee Correctional Administrator for the Tennessee Department of Correction. She was a 38-year veteran employee of the state of Tennessee.

After she was found dead, a headcount was conducted at the prison and officers learned Curtis Ray Watson was missing. A Blue Alert was issued shortly after.

The TBI said he should be considered extremely dangerous.

Watson is on the TBI's Most Wanted List and a $2,500 reward is being offered.

Records show he has previous convictions for especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated child abuse and aggravated rape, WMC reported. Watson is 5'11", 140 pounds, with brown eyes, and long gray beard.

"Watson is serving a 15-year sentence on a conviction of especially aggravated kidnapping out of Henry County. His sentence began in 2013 and was set to expire in 2025," the TBI Commissioner David Parker said.

Watson was serving a work detail when he reportedly left on a tractor.

TBI Director David Rausch said the tractor was found about a mile and a half from the farm.

"We will continue to work throughout the night," Rausch said.

This is the third time a Blue Alert has been issued in the history of the program, which dates back to 2011, according to the TBI.

"The program uses the statewide infrastructure of the existing AMBER Alert system to push out critical information to the public to assist in apprehending violent criminals who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers in the line of duty or to aid in locating a missing officer where foul play is involved," TBI said in a release.

You are urged to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him.