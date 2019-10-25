HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — A New Market man is dead and a Hamblen County deputy is injured after an early morning confrontation outside Morristown.

According to a spokesperson for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, deputies responded to a 911 call about a car crash in the 3000-block of Heathcliff Road. The caller advised there was a man there that was acting disorderly and was armed with a gun.

When the first deputy arrived, he saw a vehicle in a field and a man, later identified as 19-year-old Anthony John Michael Zappier, standing nearby. The deputy attempted to speak to Zappier, but he did not respond to commands. They begin to fight, according to TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart, and at some point, Zappier ran and got into the deputy's patrol car.

Anthony John Michael Zappier

Zappier started to drive away and the deputy tried to stop him. The deputy was dragged by the car at least 100 yards through the field until he was able to fire his gun at Xavier to stop him.

Zappier was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

