UPDATE: TBI confirms Michael Cummins has been taken into custody. As of 10 p.m. on Saturday night, he was taken into custody in connection with five difference homicides in two separate locations in Sumner County.

UPDATE: TBI spokesperson Josh DeVine said in a news conference that he could not provide any more information about the five homicides.

DeVine also confirmed TBI was notified of those homicides around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

TBI sent over 100 law enforcement officials to look for Cummins, said DeVine. Tennessee Highway Patrol and Sumner County authorities were also participating in that search.

At the time of the news conference, authorities could not provide more information about the victims.

ORIGINAL STORY: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Agents are actively looking for a suspect after finding five bodies at two separate homicide scenes in Sumner County.

TBI posted on Twitter saying that the bodies have been found in a home in the 1100 block of Charles Brown Road.

A fifth victim has also been found deceased at a home on the 1500 block of Luby Brown Road.

TBI indicated in those tweets that they think the two scenes are related.

Right now, TBI is actively working to locate a man named Michael Cummins, 25, in connection with both homicides.

They say he may be in the woods near the area. He also may be armed.