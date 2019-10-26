IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell-Statesville teacher was terminated after being charged with assault on a child, officials said.

Genetta Dobbins was hired by the school district in September as a teacher assistant at East Iredell Elementary School.

She was recently charged with one count of misdemeanor assault on a child under 12 and arrested by Statesville Police.

At first, Dobbins was suspended with pay on October 24 pending an investigation.

"The suspension was the result of an interaction between Ms. Dobbins and an East Iredell Elementary student during the school day," officials said.

However, as of October 25, Dobbins was no longer an employee of the school district.

