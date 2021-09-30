Teen accused in Mt. Tabor High shooting charged with murder

Maurice Evans Jr., 15, will be tried as an adult.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: The main video in this story is from September 21, 2021, when the suspect appeared in juvenile court.

The teen accused in the deadly Mount Tabor High School shooting will be charged as an adult with one count of murder, a judge ruled in court Thursday.

Maurice Evans Jr., 15, is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old William Chavis Reynard Miller Jr. on campus on Sept. 1. Miller was taken to Baptist Medical Center where he died. No other students were shot.

A lockdown at the school lasted for several hours while parents waited to be reunited with their kids.