DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police confirm the 6-year-old who was shot by a stray bullet fired from a 17-year-old's gun has died.

On May 5, police said six young women and a young man went to a home in the 3500 block off Sweetgum Lane to "engage in a fight" over a social media post they didn't like. During the fight, an adult inside the home came outside to break it up and tell the group to leave.

The group piled back in their vehicle and started driving away. But when they got toward the end of the street, police said 17-year-old Meshon Williams turned around fired 31 rounds toward the home.

One of those bullets hit 6-year-old Z'Mari Mitchell as he was playing in the living room inside the home. Police responded around 5:30 p.m. and emergency responders took the boy to an area hospital where he had been listed in critical condition. Days later, on May 9, police confirmed the child died.

Meshon Williams has been on the run since police said he shot up a house on May 5, fatally wounding a 6-year-old boy who was playing games inside.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody Thursday afternoon near I-20 EB and Candler Rd, according to DeKalb Police.

A warrant for Williams arrest was issued on May 5 on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. A second warrant was issued on May 9 for murder charges, following the death of the 6-year-old.

In a news conference Monday, police had a strong warning for Williams: "We are coming for him."

"We need this young man brought in, apprehended and we want to bring him to justice," said Director of DeKalb County Public Safety Jack Lumpkin.

Police said Williams could face aggravated assault and aggravated battery charges if caught.

