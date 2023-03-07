x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman shot at her home in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said the woman was shot in her calf with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been arrested and charged.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen faces charges after shooting a woman in her leg at her home Monday night, Winston-Salem police say. 

Officers responded to a shooting at 2713 East Sprague Street just after 9 p.m.

Patricia Blankenship, 67, had friends visiting her when she 19-year-old Devonte Hayes discharged his gun while in the yard causing to hit Blankenship in the calf. 

He left the scene. 

Blankenship was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

  • Officers arrested Hayes and charged him with: 
  • Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury 
  • Discharging a Firearm within the City Limits 
  • DIscharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling  

This investigation is ongoing. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Four Americans kidnapped in Mexico had NC license plate

Before You Leave, Check This Out