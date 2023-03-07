Woman shot at her home in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen faces charges after shooting a woman in her leg at her home Monday night, Winston-Salem police say.
Officers responded to a shooting at 2713 East Sprague Street just after 9 p.m.
Patricia Blankenship, 67, had friends visiting her when she 19-year-old Devonte Hayes discharged his gun while in the yard causing to hit Blankenship in the calf.
He left the scene.
Blankenship was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
- Officers arrested Hayes and charged him with:
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury
- Discharging a Firearm within the City Limits
- DIscharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling
This investigation is ongoing.