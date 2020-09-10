Teen arrested in deadly drive-by shooting in Greensboro, police say

The shooting happened on Teague Street on Sept. 5.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting in Greensboro.

Greensboro police said the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, along with the help of State Bureau of Investigation agents and Durham Police, arrested the teen in Durham on Oct. 9.

The shooting happened on Teague Street in Greensboro on Sept. 5. Police said officers found Keith Lamont Edwards, 21, of Durham, shot. He later died from his injuries.