RAMSEUR, N.C. — A Ramseur man was found shot and killed in his home Sunday morning.

According to Ramseur Police Chief Larry Lewallen, Gregory Frank Harmon Jr., 37, was killed by a 15-year-old.

Police say the 15-year-old and his two teenage friends were in Mr. Harmon's home as guests of teenage girls who lived at the home. As of now, there is no specification on their relation to Mr. Harmon.

Once Harmon discovered the boys in his home, he confronted them, causing two of the teens to flee on foot.

A tussle ensued with a third teen, who then shot Mr. Harmon. That 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with homicide. Police say the other two teens will not be charged in this case.

