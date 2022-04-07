Teen charged after Thomasville house shot up with four people inside

A 16-year-old was found hiding behind a house after witnesses reported the shooting.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A 16-year-old is facing charges after a Thomasville home was shot into Wednesday.

Officers were called around 5:40 p.m. to the 300 block of James Avenue for reports of a shooting. Witnesses said they saw someone run east on James Avenue. Officers searched and found the suspect behind a home in the 100 block of James Avenue. The person was taken into custody.

Investigators said officers found a gun after tracing back where the suspect ran. Detectives charged the teen with discharging a firearm into occupied property and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

The teenager was taken to the Taylorsville Juvenile Detention Center.

At the time of the shooting, four people were inside the home. No injuries were reported.