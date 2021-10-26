Teen charged attempted murder after shooting at occupied house in High Point, police say

Police said 18-year-old Joshua McQueen is accused of shooting at an occupied house on Bridges Drive.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point teen is charged with attempted first-degree murder after police said he fired shots at a home with people inside.

On Monday night, officers were called to the report of shots fired at a house on Bridges Drive. The people inside the home reported to officers that they heard bullets hit the side of the house. No bullets went inside, and no one was hurt.

Police said while they were canvassing the area, they heard several shots fired near the front of the house. Officers determined the shots were directed at a vehicle that had been parked at the house of the previous shots fired call.

Police set up a perimeter and used K-9 teams to search for the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Joshua McQueen.

Police said McQueen evaded officers three different times before he was caught. He's been charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, resisting, delaying, and obstructing a police officer, and two counts of discharging a firearm in the city limits.