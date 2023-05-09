Teen charged after making bomb threat to Walkertown High

The teen was determined to be from Concord, NC.

WALKERTOWN, N.C. — A teen was charged after threatening to blow up Walkertown High School on Friday, May 5, according to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Around 8:30 a.m., Walkertown received a phone call from someone threatening to blow up the school, according to deputies.

FCSO increased the number of deputies on campus in response to the threat, according to deputies.

After investigating, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) and FCSO deemed it was not a credible threat, according to deputies.

FCSO determined that a teen from Concord, NC made the threat to use an explosive on Walkertown High School, according to deputies.

The teen confessed to making the phone call to FCSO on Monday, May 8, according to deputies.

Juvenile Justice issued a secure custody order for Communicating a Threat of Mass Violence on Educational Property, according to deputies.

