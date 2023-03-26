x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Teen dead after shooting on Woodlake Drive

Officers said an 18-year-old died after a shooting early Sunday morning.
Credit: Ryan Gavette - WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A teen is dead after a shooting in Greensboro Sunday.

Greensboro police said they responded to Woodlake Drive around 1:40 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Officers said Omarion McKoy, 18, arrived at Moses Cone Hospital with a gunshot wound from the shooting shortly after.

McKoy later died from his injuries. 

Police said they do not have any information on a suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

NC Zoo closed due to bomb threat

Before You Leave, Check This Out