Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- A Lexington County man will spend 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting and beating up a 65-year-old woman at a Batesburg-Leesville home.

Kadarian Rasheem Smith, 19, was convicted of the April 6, 2016 crime that began with a home invasion.

Circuit Court Judge Eugene C Griffith, Jr, imposed concurrent sentences of 30 years on charges of attempted murder, first degree criminal sexual assault. amd first degree burglary, meaning he'll serve those sentences at the same time. The crimes are classified as violent and are "no parole" offenses, however.

The victim was attacked in the early morning hours of April 6 after Smith knocked on her door. Smith then forced his way inside the home and assaulted the victim, striking her in the face and placing his hands around her neck. The victim was choked until she was unconscious and dragged outside of her home to a spot approximately 100 yards away.

Smith placed duct tape on the victim's mouth and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was left outside for several hours before she was discovered by a neighbor after daylight. EMS transported the victim to Aiken Regional Hospital and underwent medical treatment for several days.

The victim's purse was stolen from her home during the incident.

Investigators at the crime scene took note of a distinctive shoe pattern in the sand, alongside the drag marks. A search of Smith's home led to the discovery of tennis shoes with the same distinctive pattern. The victim's night clothes and pieces of duct tape with visible blood stains were found inside a pump house near the scene.

Smith admitted in a recorded interview with detectives that he assaulted the victim and dragged her outside. He led investigators to the location behind his own home where he had concealed the victim's purse.

Investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office arrested Smith as the crime occurred in a section of Batesburg that falls within the jurisdiction of Aiken County. By agreement of law enforcement agencies, the prosecution of the case was handled by the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor's Office in Lexington County. Smith will be transported to the SC Department of Corrections to begin his sentence.

