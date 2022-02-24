Teen girl kidnapped at gunpoint found in Davidson County, police search for suspects

Davidson County deputies said the 17-year-old was found on the side of the road off of Highway 150 near Seven Oaks Drive after she was held at gunpoint.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — We're learning more about a kidnapping investigation that stretches from Charlotte into Davidson County. Police in Charlotte said a girl was held at gunpoint and taken, then later found in the Triad.

Davidson County deputies said the 17-year-old was found on the side of the road off of Highway 150 near Seven Oaks Drive. The location was more than an hour away from where she was taken.

"The victims were walking along Millerton Avenue and they were approached by a red vehicle," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Detective Michael Melendez said. "We now know that was a red Acura stolen out of Monroe. The occupants robbed the victims and forced the kidnapping victim into the vehicle at gunpoint."

Melendez said there is no indication the suspects or teen knew each other. He said the other two victims in the incident are the ones who called 911. Then Davidson County deputies were notified and they found her a few hours later.

Davidson County Sheriff Rickie Simmons said they found the teen right before 8 a.m. that Saturday morning.

@CMPD wants to make everyone aware that there has been no arrest in this case, and we still need your help locating the two suspects. If you know anything, please contact @CLTCrimeStopper @ 704.334.1600. Tips to an arrest could lead to a cash reward. #clt #cltnews https://t.co/awsxHGwAOm — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 23, 2022

"Somehow the suspects to the kidnapping let the 17-year-old girl out on Highway 150, which our trailing unit quickly picked her up," Simmons said.

Simmons said they are glad they could assist and find the girl safely.