x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Teenage girl shot, killed in Reidsville

Officers said because of their ages, their names can't be released.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com
Closeup of Police Lights on Dark Street at Night

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A teenage girl was shot dead in Reidsville Thursday night. 

Reidsville police responded to the shooting on Circle Drive where they found a teen suffering from gunshot wounds. She was later taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

After consulting with the Rockingham County District Attorney's Office, a male teen was charged with first degree murder. 

Due to the victim and suspect's ages, officers won't release their names. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Anyone with information about this incident to should contact Cpl. Lingle at 336-347-2338 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. 

OTHER TRENDING STORIES

Arrest made in shooting death of 14-year-old in Greensboro

One person injured after hotel shooting in Greensboro

 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Car break-ins & insurance: what's covered & what isn't

Before You Leave, Check This Out