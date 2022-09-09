Teenage girl shot, killed in Reidsville

Officers said because of their ages, their names can't be released.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A teenage girl was shot dead in Reidsville Thursday night.

Reidsville police responded to the shooting on Circle Drive where they found a teen suffering from gunshot wounds. She was later taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

After consulting with the Rockingham County District Attorney's Office, a male teen was charged with first degree murder.

Due to the victim and suspect's ages, officers won't release their names.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident to should contact Cpl. Lingle at 336-347-2338 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.