16-year-old grazed by bullet during a drive-by on Cole Road in Winston-Salem

Police said four masked suspects were seen riding in a Grey/Silver Dodge Charger when they opened fire on a group of juveniles.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenager was grazed by a bullet during a drive-by in Winston-Salem Wednesday, according to police.

It happened around 4:55 p.m.

The Winston-Salem police received a call about a shooting on the 2000 block of Cole Road.

When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot. EMS took her to a hospital to be treated for a minor injury.

Investigators said, someone in a Grey/Silver Dodge Charger was driving down Cole Road before masked passengers in the vehicle opened fire. The teen victim was standing in a carport with other juveniles before she was grazed during the shooting.

The gunfire also hit two unoccupied vehicles parked in the driveway. The suspect left the scene before police arrived. Winston-Salem police found 30 9mm shell casings in the road following the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.