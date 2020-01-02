BURLINGTON, N.C. — Family and friends are still trying to come to terms with the fact that a boy so young had his life taken so soon.

Burlington Police say two people were shot on E Holt Street Thursday night just after 9:00 p.m.

Police say the two victims were a 16-year-old and a 21-year-old. Family and friends say the 16-year-old who died was Tiyler Graves.

Police identified the 21-year-old as Torrance Daye Jr. He was taken to the hospital, treated, and released.

"He is a fun and loving and kind young man who had an interest in someday making music," said Tierra Daye about Tiyler.

"He never met a stranger and always lending a helping hand to. Anyone especially the kids of the neighborhood, He will forever be missed and loved," said Daye.

Burlington Police are still investigating.

If you have information, contact Burlington Police at 336-229-3500.

You can also submit anonymous tips through Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100.





