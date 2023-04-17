Teen makes school threat in Surry County, deputies say

The Surry County Sheriff's Office is seeking a juvenile petition against a teen who made a fake threat at North Surry High School.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A 15-year-old North Surry High School student could be facing juvenile petitions after investigators say they made a threat against the school Monday.

North Surry High School was placed in a 'shelter-in-place' after the administration learned about a potential weapon on school grounds, according to Surry County Deputies.

Within minutes of learning about the threats, deputies say they were on school grounds. During the investigation, deputies said it was a false threat made by a 15-year-old student.

The Surry County Sheriff's Office is seeking a juvenile petition against the teen.

The school's shelter-in-place lasted about 20 minutes.

