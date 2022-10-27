19-year-old shot while breaking up fight in Winston-Salem

Officers don't believe this is a random act of violence.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 19-year-old male was shot trying to break up a fight at Quarry Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday evening, according to police.

Winston-Salem police responded to a reported shooting at Reynolds Forest Drive and Waughtown Street around 7:40 p.m.

Officers found a victim sitting in the driver's seat of a Mitsubishi Eclipse in the middle of Reynolds Forest Drive. The victim was identified as Luis Angel Medel Penaloza. He was shot in the right upper arm area.

Penaloza was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations revealed that Penaloza was at Quarry Park with several friends. Witnesses at the park informed officers that he was trying to break up a fight involving one of the suspects and a female.

During the physical altercation one of the suspects shot Penaloza and left the park.

Penaloza left the scene before stopping on Reynolds Forest Drive to call police after feeling the effects of being shot.

Officers found approximately 12 spent shell casings at Quarry Park.

This investigation is ongoing, but it's not a random act of violence.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.