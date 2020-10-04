BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person died after a shooting in Burlington Thursday.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of East Old Glencoe Road and Mobile Manor Road for reports of the shooting. One person was taken to UNC Hospital Chapel Hill where he died, officials said.

Investigators are looking for 17-year-old Zaire “Lando” Mills, who they said is a person of interest in the case.

Mills is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be confronted, investigators said.

Anyone with information on Mills whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100.

MORE ON WFMYNEWS2.com:

RELATED: FBI warns Cyberattacks on the rise amid coronavirus pandemic; here's how to protect yourself

RELATED: Corona beer, Tide Pods among items stolen from Greensboro Food Lion, sheriff's office says

RELATED: Randolph County man catches suspected car robber in act, holds him at gunpoint until deputies show up

RELATED: Mother and three kids, including baby stabbed in Greensboro: Police