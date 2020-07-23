x
Teen reported missing in Winston-Salem

Police said Kimani Malik Harris, 16, was last seen walking on Hope Lane in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers are searching for a missing teenager.

Police said Kimani Malik Harris, 16, was last seen walking on Hope Lane. He’s wearing a black t-shirt with a design on the front, red basketball shorts and black Nike slides flip flops. He is 5’6”-5’8” tall and weighs 225 pounds. He also has short hair.

If you have any information call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904.

