WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenage boy was shot Sunday morning in Winston-Salem. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1000 block of 17th street.

Once on scene, officers found the teenager on the ground. He was then taken to a local hospital and into surgery. Police say the teen is still hospitalized but in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect in the shooting left the scene in a car after the teen was shot.

At this time, the motive for the assault is unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

