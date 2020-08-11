Teen shot in the chest following an attempted break-in in Winston-Salem

The teen was taken to a hospital where he is listed as critical but stable, police said.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen was shot in Winston-Salem Sunday morning following an attempted break-in.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of Gaston Street in relation to the shooting.

Once on the scene, they found the teen shot in the chest in the parking lot.

Brandon Evans, 24, told officers he was the one who shot the teen. According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that Evans was away from his home when he got a call from his roommate saying someone was trying to break in.

Police said Evans then went back home and confronted the teen, along with a second suspect. Weapons being displayed by the suspects led to Evans shooting the teen. According to police, the second suspect ran from the home in an unknown direction.