WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 16-year-old boy was shot in Winton-Salem Saturday.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Piedmont Circle for reports of a shooting. Officers found the boy, who has not been identified, with a gunshot wound to his upper chest.

He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe the victim and the shooter know each other.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking that anyone with information about the shooting contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

MORE ON WFMYNEWS2.com:

RELATED: Police search for gunman after man is shot to death in Greensboro

RELATED: Lawsuit against Ex-Dudley High School teaching assistant accused of sex crimes claims Guilford County Schools knew about complaints

RELATED: What we know about Gregory and Travis McMichael and the Ahmaud Arbery case

RELATED: 'Careless' smoking may have triggered deadly fire: Burlington Police

RELATED: 4-Year-Old Shot in the Face in Winston-Salem