Winston-Salem teen shot multiple times overnight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police received a call about a reported shooting just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police said they responded to the 800 block of Bethabara Point Circle.

When police arrived, officers said they found a 17-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds to his back and arm.

The teen was taken to a hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

Officers said he is in critical, but stable condition.

Winston-Salem police said this shooting does not appear to be a random act.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

