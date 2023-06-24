x
Crime

Winston-Salem teen shot multiple times overnight

Police said he is currently in critical condition.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police received a call about a reported shooting just before 3 a.m. Saturday. 

Police said they responded to the 800 block of Bethabara Point Circle.

When police arrived, officers said they found a 17-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds to his back and arm. 

The teen was taken to a hospital and is being treated for his injuries. 

Officers said he is in critical, but stable condition.

Winston-Salem police said this shooting does not appear to be a random act. 

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

