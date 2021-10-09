Teen shot while sitting in front of his home in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning. Officers responded to a home on Wright Street, just before 2 a.m. On scene, they found 19-year-old George Gonzalez-Perez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers said he was shot in the arm and in the hand. Gonzalez-Perez told them he was sitting in front of his home when someone in an unknown vehicle drove up and fired shots at him. Police were not able to determine which direction the suspects drove off in.