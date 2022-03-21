Teen taken to the hospital after being shot in the head in Asheboro

Police found the teen shot in the head on Millikan Avenue.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A 17-year-old was shot in the head in Asheboro over the weekend.

According to Asheboro police, the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. this past Saturday.

Detectives said officers responded to Randolph Health in reference to a person who was shot.

Police found the teen shot on Millikan Avenue and said the teen was taken to another medical facility.

Investigators believe the teen and an 18-year-old man had gone to a location on Millikan Avenue and were confronted by one or more people, at least one who start shooting at their vehicle.

Police said multiple people were arrested.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.

