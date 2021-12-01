18-year-old turns himself in on murder charges in Reidsville shooting

Tevion Flippen turned himself in at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. Another teen has also been charged in the case.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Reidsville Police Department said a second teen has been arrested for a deadly shooting in December.

Investigators said Tevion Flippen, 18, of Eden turned himself in for the murder of Felix Vanstory, 39, of Browns Summit.

Police were called to the intersection of Graves and Moore Streets on December 30. They found Vanstory and another man shot inside a car. Both men were taken to a nearby hospital, but Vanstory later died.

Flippen is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury in Vanstory's murder. Reidsville Police said Flippen is in jail with no bond.