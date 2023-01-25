Teen found unresponsive in the woods at a party

Deputies also found three guns, marijuana, and several teens underage drinking.

JULIAN, N.C. — A teenager was found unresponsive in the woods near a party where Randolph County deputies found three handguns, marijuana, and several underage attendees drinking alcohol on Saturday, Jan. 21. in Julian, NC.

Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) special agents found the teenage girl in the woods near the home, unconscious. She was treated by EMS and taken to a hospital.

The 18-year-old host was arrested and charged with underage possession of alcohol and aid and abet underage drinking.

Others at the party ranged from as young as 11-years-old to 23-years-old.

Multiple other arrests were made, according to deputies, but none were detailed.

