ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A 14-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with Intent to kill after a 39-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the chest, officials say.

On Wednesday, June 12 at approximately 4:47 p.m., 911 received a call of a stabbing on Wood Rd located off of Three Forks Church Road. Officers arrived on the scene and found a white male, 39, with several stab wounds to the chest area.

Witnesses confirmed a 14-year-old white girl ran from the scene before officers arrived.

Officers established a perimeter on Wood Road, Three Forks Church Road, and NC Highway 90 West.

Off-duty officers, on-duty officers, NC Highway Patrol, Taylorsville Police Department, Probation and Parole assisted with the perimeter. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit and the NC Department of Public Safety bloodhound K9 assisted with the search.

At approximately 6:23 p.m. Wednesday, officers located her in a wooded area near the scene. She was taken into custody without incident, officials say.

Alexander County EMS was called to the scene to check her physical wellbeing.

The victim was transported via helicopter to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries. The Juvenile Court Counselors Office from the Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted in reference to the incident.

