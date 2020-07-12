Teenager identified after he was shot, killed while walking dog

SAPD has not provided any information regarding a suspect, but they said they are looking for a white or grey four-door vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenage boy was shot and killed while walking his dog on the south side Sunday evening, according to San Antonio police.

Police responded to a shooting in the area of Pleasanton Road. They found a boy shot in the street near the intersection of Gerald and Tupper and rushed him to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner has identified the teenager as 14-year-old Angel Jerry Yanez.

SAPD has not provided any information regarding a suspect, but they said they are looking for a white or grey four-door vehicle.