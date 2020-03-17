GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say two teenagers shot a 20-year-old man and robbed him on Monday night.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Sydney Oak Drive shortly after 9 p.m.

Officers found a man who'd been shot. Police say he was transported by Guilford County EMS to a local hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition.

Police investigated through the night and determined two teenagers shot and robbed the man. The 15-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested and charged in relation to the crime.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

