GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say two teenagers shot a 20-year-old man and robbed him on Monday night.
Police responded to the 3000 block of Sydney Oak Drive shortly after 9 p.m.
Officers found a man who'd been shot. Police say he was transported by Guilford County EMS to a local hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition.
Police investigated through the night and determined two teenagers shot and robbed the man. The 15-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested and charged in relation to the crime.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
