4 teens arrested for driving stolen car, 'purposely' crashing into Winston-Salem patrol car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Four teens were arrested for driving a stolen car and intentionally crashing into a Winston-Salem police patrol car before a two-city chase Friday, police say.
Winston-Salem police noticed a stolen car in the 2900 block of New Walkertown Road. Officers tried to stop the car at the intersection of Lake View Boulevard and East Drive.
The car crashes into the police car and left the scene.
Officers chased the car through the city and into Kernersville. They were able to successfully perform Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT).
No one was injured.
They were all arrested, and charges are being sought. No bond information or court dates have been set.
This investigation is ongoing.
