High Point police seized 6 guns and 6 stolen cars from 4 people, including 3 juveniles in connection to shooting

Two juveniles were injured in a shooting that happened on Bridges Drive the night of Halloween.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police arrested four people, including three juveniles, in connection with a drive-by shooting. Two juveniles were injured in a shooting on Bridges Drive on Oct 31.

Police arrested 19-year-old Demont L. Williams Jr. of High Point on Nov 8. While three 17-year-old suspects were arrested Monday. Two of the juveniles are from High Point and one is from Greensboro.

Williams Jr. was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

The 17-year-olds were each charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

During the investigation, officers took six guns, five of which are confirmed stolen. Officers also recovered six stolen vehicles.

Additional charges are expected for all four suspects.

