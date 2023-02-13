Teen among 3 arrested in double shooting in Mocksville, deputies say

Davie County deputies have arrested 19-year-old Peter Ilya Bland, 18-year-old Donavan James Moore, and a 17-year-old in connection to a shooting on Deer Run Drive.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Three people including a teenager were arrested Monday for a double shooting that happened in Mocksville in January, according to deputies.

Davie County deputies said 34-year-old Michael Joseph Fusari and 56-year-old Robert John Wiegand were shot on Deer Run Drive on Jan. 15 around 7:19 p.m.

Fusari and Wiegand were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Around 6:00 Monday, deputies arrived at two homes simultaneously to serve search warrants in connection to this shooting.

That's when deputies said they arrested 19-year-old Peter Ilya Bland on North Hiddenbrook Drive in Advance, NC, and a 17-year-old on Rainbow Road.

Around noon, another search warrant was served on Sanford Avenue, and 18-year-old Donavan James Moore was arrested.

The suspected gun from the shooting was recovered from one of the searches along with other physical evidence.

The three suspects are facing the following charges:

17-year-old

Two counts of attempted murder

One count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon

One count of burglary on a juvenile petition

Bland

Two counts of attempted murder

One count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon

One count of burglary

Moore

Two counts of attempted murder

One count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon

One count of burglary

Moore and Bland are being held under a $2 million bond at the Davie County Detention Center.

