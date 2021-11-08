Fight at Gordon Street Park in High Point leads to teens arrested over guns, drugs

The Street Crimes Unit was called to the park on Nov. 4, about a large fight. Members of the unit found eight to 10 kids who ran.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Four teens were arrested after a large fight led to the discovery of guns and drugs in High Point.

The Street Crimes Unit was called to Gordon Street Park on Nov. 4, about a large fight. Members of the unit found eight to 10 kids who ran. All of them were later caught, officials said.

During the investigation, two handguns and a felony amount of marijuana were found, investigators said. Four boys, two 14 years old and two 15 years old, will be charged as juveniles on various charges, including affray, gun and drug offenses.

Two of the boys, ages 14 and 15 years old, were charged with weapons violations. Investigators said they had 9mm handguns. Secured custody orders for the teens charged with the weapons violations were not granted by the Guilford County Juvenile Court System. The boys were released to their parents.