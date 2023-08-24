Teens connected to county-wide car break-ins, law enforcement says

Police said they found a lead earlier this week and arrested each of the teens. They said one of the family members tried to help them cover up the crimes.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Law enforcement in Rockingham County connected four teens to 35 car break-ins.

Eden police said they worked 18 cases while the sheriff's office says the teens are tied to 17 cases.

Police said they found a lead earlier this week and arrested each of the teens. They said one of the family members tried to help them cover up the crimes.

One of the suspects has an extensive criminal history and is in custody while juvenile petitions will be filed for the others, according to Eden police.

