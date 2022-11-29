Two teens hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Alder St in Winston-Salem

Police found a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old on Alexander Street suffering from gunshot wounds.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two teens were shot during a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem Tuesday night.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened around 9:00 p.m.

Officers received a report about a shooting in the 1200 block of Alder Street. When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old victim on Alexander Street. Both teens were sent to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

An investigation showed the victims were walking on Alder Street when a man pulled up in a dark-colored vehicle and opened fire. After they were shot, the teens ran to a home on Alexander Street where police were called.

Officers said this shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.