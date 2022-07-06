3 teens arrested following shooting in Winston-Salem on Waughtown Street

Three teens have been arrested after they were accused of being involved with shooting into a car on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after three teens were accused of shooting at a 40-year-old man’s car on Waughtown Street Wednesday.

Police said the three teens were arrested after a short chase.

Investigators said the third teen ran away and was found a short time later with the help of a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office K9.

All three teens are between the ages of 14 and 16, according to police.

Detectives said the man’s 18-year-old son was with him at the time of the shooting.

Police said when the teens saw them at least one of them fired multiple shots into the car.

There were no injuries and a gun was found near where the shooting happened.

Investigators said juvenile justice was contacted, and secure custody was granted for one of the teens. Detectives said petitions will be sought for the other juveniles.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

