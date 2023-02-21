Teens start a fire inside a Winston-Salem Walmart

Winston-Salem police said three teens "intentionally" set a fire inside the Walmart on East Hanes Mill Road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three teens are accused of setting a fire inside a Winston-Salem Walmart Tuesday night, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened at the Walmart on 320 East Hanes Mill Road around 6:04 p.m.

Investigators say the store was evacuated before they found out three teenagers "intentionally" set fire to a box inside the furniture section of the store.

Officers said the only thing burned was the box. The fire department put out the fire and there were no injuries.

Winston-Salem police said all suspects appeared to be 15 to 17 years old and came into the store with an adult. They left the area in a red four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Focus.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

