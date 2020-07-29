Teens arrested for stealing car in High Point, handgun missing

Police say three teens between 13-14 were caught stealing a car in High Point. A handgun from the car is still missing.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two teenagers have been arrested in High Point for stealing a pickup truck. Police said a gun in the vehicle belonging to the truck's owner has not been found.

Just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to the 1400 block of Olde Eden Dr. in High Point. The caller claimed his 2020 Ford Raptor truck had been stolen, officials said. The man claimed he had a 9mm handgun inside the pickup when it was stolen, High Point police said.

Officers were able to find the truck thanks to the vehicle's tracking technology. They said the vehicle was speeding but they chose did not chase it. Instead, police waited until it parked at the end of Mint Ave. in High Point. When officers arrived to the truck, three Black teens surrendered to arrest without incident.

The teenagers were 13, 13 and 14 years old, respectively, HPD said. All three juveniles have been charged with larceny of a firearm on a juvenile petition and were taken to the juvenile detention facility in Greensboro.

Police said despite searching the vehicle, the truck owner's handgun was not found. An investigation is still ongoing.