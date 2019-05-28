GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two teenagers caught on surveillance camera breaking into a Greensboro home have been arrested.

Greensboro Police say 17-year-old Hannah Nichole Kendrick and 17-year-old Jahvanie Tyrit Miles-Scales were arrested on Thursday. They were charged with breaking and entering, possessing stolen goods, and larceny after breaking and entering.

Police say they broke into a home on Carolwood Drive last week, where they stole jewelry, a wedding band and other items.

The owner tells WFMY News 2 that one of the items stolen was a loaded AR-15 along with additional loaded magazines.

Police say the gun has not been recovered.

Kendrick and Miles-Scales were taken to Guilford County Jail on $15,000 bond.

