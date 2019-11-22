THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Ten students were charged after fights broke out at Thomasville High School Friday.

According to the Thomasville Police Department, the fights first began at 1:30 p.m. and School resource officers responded to the courtyard area of the school.

When officers arrived, two students were separated and one of the students fled and left campus. Another officer was able to apprehend the student a short while later.

Soon after, the school resource officer was called again about another fight in the courtyard involving female students.

Police say 40 students had gathered in the courtyard during the fight. A second officer that arrived called additional officers as fights also started beginning in other locations.

As officers were trying to restore order, police say a student became belligerent and struck an officer in the side of the head with a closed fist.

Another officer was kicked in the face, and a third was kicked in the arm by the same student as he was being put into a patrol car.

Charges:

A 15-year-old male, two 15-year-old females and one 14-year-old female will be charged by juvenile petition for disorderly conduct and simple affray.

A criminal summons was taken out for a 17-year-old of Evans Avenue, Thomasville, for disorderly conduct and simple affray.

A 16-year-old of Cates Avenue, was charged with resist, delay, obstruct a public officer and simple affray. He received a $5000 secured bond and was placed in the Davidson County Jail.

A 16-year-old of Church Street, Thomasville, a 17-year-old, of Highland Avenue, Thomasville, and another 17-year-old, of Church Street, Thomasville were charged with disorderly conduct. All three were given a custody release.

A 16-year-old of New York Drive, Thomasville, has been charged with three counts of assault on a government official. He received a $7500 secured bond and was placed in the Davidson County Jail. Additional charges are possible.

