Tennessee fugitive accused of murdering 4-year-old arrested in Thomasville

The 19-year-old is one of four suspects who are accused of opening fire into a car, striking and killing a 4-year-old child.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A 19-year-old accused of killing a 4-year-old in Tennessee was arrested in Thomasville on Tuesday, June 6, according to Thomasville police.

Lamarion Dante Buchanan, 19, of Nashville, TN was wanted for the alleged murder of a 4-year-old, according to police. Buchanan is one of four suspects who are accused of opening fire into a car, striking and killing the 4-year-old on May 30.

Police were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Fisher Ferry Street at 10:10 p.m. on June, 6. The caller told police that "her daughter and another male had broken into her home and was not supposed to be there," according to police.

Police report arresting the daughter Will’Meshyah Barnes, 25, of Thomasville without incident behind 14 Randolph Street.

Buchanan was later found hiding in a car on the 100 block of Fisher Ferry Street and was taken into custody without incident, police report.

Buchanan now waits in the Davidson County Jail to be extradited by Tennessee authorities, police said.

Barnes was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond, police said.

