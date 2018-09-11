HOUSTON – Three men are wanted in a robbery at a north Houston store that was caught on video.

Houston Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help in capturing the robbers.

The crime happened Oct. 9 at about 10:32 a.m., according to HPD.

The robbers went into the La Michoacana Meat Market at 11830 Airline and immediately placed a handgun to the back of the head of one of the employees. A second suspect pointed a handgun at a customer and her young daughter. The third suspect stood as a look-out in the store.

Surveillance video shows at one point the mother and child tried to flee, but one of the suspects chased them down and forced them back into the store.

The employee opened the cash register and handed cash over as the other suspects robbed customers.

Police say the suspects left the store and got into a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck , which turned out to be stolen.

The crime happened Oct. 9 at about 10:32 a.m., according to HPD. The robbers went into the La Michoacana Meat Market at 11830 Airline and immediately placed a handgun to the back of the head of one of the employees.

HPD

HPD described suspect one as a black male with a red Nike hoodie, black shorts, white gloves and black handgun. Suspect two was a black male with a gray hoodie, red long jogging pants, royal blue gloves and black handgun. Suspect three was also a black male wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue Astros cap, royal blue gloves, black pants with handgun.

“Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.”

© 2018 KHOU